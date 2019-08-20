Allen Cleo Clausen

September 8, 1943 – August 16, 2019

RACINE – Allen Cleo Clausen, age 75, passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall in Union Grove on Friday, August 16, 2019 following a longtime struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Allen was born in Antigo, WI on September 8, 1943 and was a graduate of Escanaba High School. Al faithfully served our country with the United States Army from 1964-1966. He served and protected our community as an officer with the Racine Police Department for over 28 years, retiring in 1994 when his health began to fail.

Among his interests, Al was a ham radio operator "WD9DTJ" and was a longtime member of local amateur radio clubs; was an accomplished pilot; Past-President of the Racine Police Credit Union; was an avid fisherman who always looked forward to participating in Salmon-A-Rama; and enjoyed socializing with friends over a cup of coffee.

Surviving are his children, Allen Clausen II, John (Janel) Clausen and Becky (Chris "Don") Willis; grandchildren, Karma Clausen; Joel, Jeremy, Justin & Jackson Clausen; Allex, Brett-John & Conner Kaminski; great-granddaughter, Aspen Pratt; sister, Karen Johnson; longtime faithful friend, Jim Labelle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Al was preceded in death by his father, Allen Richard Clausen; mother, Carolyn Bernice (nee: Reeves) Vallner; step-father, Paul Vallner; and brothers, Ron Clausen and Mike Vallner.

A memorial service, with police & military honors, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. In memory of Al, memorials to the Racine Police Department have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the Wisconsin Veterans Home- Boland Hall (especially Lucy & Ashley) for the compassionate care & support given in Al's time of need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com