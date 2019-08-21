Allen Cleo Clausen

September 8, 1943 – August 16, 2019

RACINE – Allen Cleo Clausen, age 75, passed away peacefully at Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall in Union Grove on Friday, August 16, 2019 following a longtime struggle with Multiple Sclerosis.

A memorial service, with police & military honors, will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dr. Warren D. Williams officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. In memory of Al, memorials to the Racine Police Department have been suggested.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com