Allen F. Horn

RACINE – Allen F. Horn, 62, passed away at the Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha on February 2, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Home and Crematory on Sunday, February 9, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering Allen's life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

