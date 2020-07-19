1/1
Alma Jasso Hilgenberg
1961 - 2020
Alma Jasso Hilgenberg

September 2, 1961 - March 21, 2020

RACINE – Alma Jasso Hilgenberg, 58, passed away at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Alma was born in Kenosha on September 2, 1961 to Francisco M. and Maria (nee, Jasso) Anchondo. On February 27, 1982. She married James Hilgenberg at St. Rita's Parish. Alma was a hairdresser for over 35 years. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, riding on motorcycles, playing in her pool league and going on get-a-ways with her girlfriends.

Survivors include her husband, James Hilgenberg; daughters, Tina, Lisa, Frances, Alice and Jamie; her brothers, Santos (Olga) Anchondo, Frank (Lori) Anchondo, Jr., Hector (Cheryl) Anchondo and Richard (Christina) Anchondo; and her sister-in-law, Debby Hilgenberg. Alma is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and in-laws.

A memorial service for Alma will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 noon.

We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all worked together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Alma's family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
25
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
