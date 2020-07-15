Alma Mae Dearth

September 7, 1937 - July 10, 2020

Alma Mae Dearth passed away July 10, 2020.

Born on September 7, 1937, in Owen, WI, she was the only child of the late Charles and Leone Hautamaki. Alma graduated from Owen High School in 1955, a member of the last graduat-ing class before it merged with Withee High School.

On August 31, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Norman Dearth, and they fully enjoyed nearly 63 years of mar-riage. She continued her education in Menomonie WI at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, graduating with a master's degree in Home Economics Education. Alma taught Home Economics at Durand High School and at Eau Claire Memorial High School. In 1966 she and her husband moved to Kenosha. She taught sewing classes at Gateway Technical College, was a manager in Home Interiors & Gifts, manager in Nuskin, and in 1992 opened & op-erated Mail Boxes Etc (UPS Store) in Racine.

Alma enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, camping, and playing Words With Friends. For 45 years, Alma and Norm were active in the Kenosha Ramblers Camping Club establishing a lifetime of close relationships. Many delightful ex-periences and belly busting laughs were had during those years. They also developed very close friendships with many people at Faithbridge Church in Franksville which they joined in 2002. When the Covid 19 virus prevented their get-togethers at church, they continued to Zoom each week.

Norm and Alma retired in 2000 and continued camping and traveling with their motorhome to Yellowstone (their favorite), Estes Park and many other places. For ten years they wintered in FL. They loved their 5th wheel on a lake in an RV Park just north of Tampa. However, Alma could not travel this winter so they sold their unit in FL.

She is survived by her husband Norm, son Joseph Allen Dearth, daughters Deanna (John) Elsen, Sheryl Dearth, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice and Vernon Wenzel.

Despite surviving several bouts of cancer, Afib and a host of other health issues, she was always cheerful and upbeat.

A memorIal service honoring Alma's life will be held at some time in the future at Faithbridge Church,10402 Northwestern Av-enue, Franksville, WI 53126.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Wills & Memorials designated for technology at Faithbridge Church in Franksville.

