Alsalvo Oliver Sr.
RACINE - Alsalvo Oliver Sr., age 57, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:00 am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held.
