Alton Jacob Webb

October 27, 1945 - July 29, 2019

Webb, Alton Jacob, age 73, of Burlington, passed away peacefully with his family by his side July 29, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington.

Alton was born to Jacob and Helen (nee. Tanvas) Webb on October 27, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was raised in the Milwaukee area and later moved to the Rochester area. He graduated from Muskego High School in 1962. His education continued at the Milwaukee School of Engineering where he met Mary Elizabeth Olsen. On December 30, 1967 they were married at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. They have been residents of the Rochester area for 50+ years. Alton was employed by the Greenfield School District and retired as a custodial engineer. He had a passion for auto restoration. Start to finish, one piece at a time, he restored a 1946 Chevy pickup truck. He was a train aficionado and collector, and a long-time member of the Lionel Model Railroad Club. For the past several years Alton and Mary were snowbirds, they enjoyed the warmth of Florida during our cold Wisconsin winters. Breakfast was his favorite meal, he liked going out to restaurants to share and enjoy it. Alton was a loving family man; he will be greatly missed.

Alton is survived by the love of his life, Mary; two sons: Douglas (Heidi) and Mike (Laura); four grandchildren: Samantha, Sarra, Adam, and Aiden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and son Jeffrey.

A Memorial Gathering will take place August 6, 2019 from 3:30 PM – 5:15 PM with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 PM at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford, WI 53185. A light luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to the Webb family.

