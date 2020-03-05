Alvera K. Van Brunt

May 24, 1943 – January 16, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT- Alvera Karen (nee: Serum) Van Brunt, age 78, passed away on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Alvera was born Jan. 10, 1942 in Modena County, WI to Elmer C. and Christine (nee: Lindstrom) Serum. She married William A. Van Brunt Sr. on Nov. 1, 1967 in Gurnee, IL. They were later divorced but remained good friends until his passing in 2018.

Alvera last worked as a home health care giver until her retirement. She enjoyed working with and caring for her patients who all became her friends. Alvera truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking, and playing on her PC.

Surviving are her beloved niece and great-nephew, Kim and James Serum-Wood; nephews, Tim Serum, Dale (Patricia) Serum; sister-in-law, Virginia Serum; niece, Paula O'Connor; step-nephews, Randy (Mary) Volz and Kim (LeAnne) Volz; cousins, David (Patricia) and Roland Hermundson; grandchildren of the heart, Jennifer (Steve) Gholson, Wm Van Brunt III, Brandi Ynocencio, in addition to other relatives and friends – too many to mention all by name.

In addition to her parents, Alvera was preceded in death by her brothers, Eldon (Margaret), Clare (Mertrice), James, and Ronald Serum; sister, Marlene Serum; beloved great-aunt, Rosella (Delbert) Hermundson; step-son, Wm Van Brunt II; and grandchild of the heart, Jessica Lynn "Punkin" Neu.

Per Alvera's wishes, there will be no actual funeral service. However, family & friends are invited to gather in the chapel of West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue, on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm. Inurnment will follow in the cemetery. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

