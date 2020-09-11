Alvin J. ""Big Al"" Trossen

1941 – 2020

Al Trossen, 79, passed away, Monday, September 7, 2020 at his residence, with his family by his side.

Funeral Service's celebrating Al's life will be held at the funeral home, Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 am, concluding with Full Military Honors. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family at the funeral home for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The funeral service will be live streamed so please join us remotely in celebrating Al's life at Maresh- Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home website and select Al Trossen page, select services and select live stream to view.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com