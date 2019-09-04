Amir Kaur Virdi

January 5, 1935 - August 31, 2019

RACINE - Amir Kaur Virdi, 84, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was born in Punjab, India on January 5, 1935 to Arjun Singh and Parvati Kaur (nee: Kunabi) Bibrah. She came to Racine in 1997.

Survived by her three daughters, Harjinder K. Jutley, Gurvinder K. Jutley and Yashpal K. (Ragbir S.) Chana; two sons, Mahijit S. (Parminder K.) Virdi and Jagjit S. (Kiran K.) Virdi; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and by many other special relatives and friends in the United States and throughout the world.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kartar Singh Virdi and her sons-in-law, Parminder Jutley and Joginder Jutley.

She was a devoted and compassionate soul who always put humanity first. She was fond of fashion, flowers and fragrances. Her essence lives on through her teachings.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for a visitation and time for prayers from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

