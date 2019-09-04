Amir Kaur Virdi (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amir Kaur Virdi.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Amir Kaur Virdi

January 5, 1935 - August 31, 2019

RACINE - Amir Kaur Virdi, 84, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was born in Punjab, India on January 5, 1935 to Arjun Singh and Parvati Kaur (nee: Kunabi) Bibrah. She came to Racine in 1997.

Survived by her three daughters, Harjinder K. Jutley, Gurvinder K. Jutley and Yashpal K. (Ragbir S.) Chana; two sons, Mahijit S. (Parminder K.) Virdi and Jagjit S. (Kiran K.) Virdi; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and by many other special relatives and friends in the United States and throughout the world.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kartar Singh Virdi and her sons-in-law, Parminder Jutley and Joginder Jutley.

She was a devoted and compassionate soul who always put humanity first. She was fond of fashion, flowers and fragrances. Her essence lives on through her teachings.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for a visitation and time for prayers from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.