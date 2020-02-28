Amy Ruth Burlingame

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Ruth Burlingame.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Amy Ruth Burlingame

WORCESTER, MA (formerly of Racine) - Amy Ruth Burlingame, 49, passed away on February 15, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.