Amy Ruth Burlingame

WORCESTER, MA (formerly of Racine) - Amy Ruth Burlingame, 49, passed away on February 15, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 for a visitation from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating her life will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

