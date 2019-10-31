Andrea Zaborek Johnson

May 26, 1953 - October 28, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - Andrea Zaborek Johnson, 66, formerly of Racine passed away at Bay Harbor Assisted Living on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Andrea was born on May 26, 1953 in Racine to Harry and Lorraine (nee: Dorff) Zaborek. She relocated to Chicago where she worked as a legal secretary. Andrea was very active in the Boston Terrier Rescue. She was a gifted seamstress and loved to dance.

Andrea is survived by cousins and many dear friends.

A committal service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to the Boston Terrier Rescue have been suggested.

