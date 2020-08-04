1/1
Andreas Konrad "Andy" Haase
Andreas ""Andy"" Konrad Haase

RACINE – Andreas K. Haase, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 for a visitation and time to meet with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A memorial service with military honors will take place on Thursday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road   Mount Pleasant, WI 53403   262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
6
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
