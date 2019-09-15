Andres L. Guzman

Guest Book
  • "I can't believe this. You were the life of the party and..."
    - Karina Hernandez
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Andres L. Guzman

RACINE - Andres L. Guzman, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Ascension-all Saints on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to establish a memorial in his name. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.