Andres L. Guzman

RACINE - Andres L. Guzman, 42, passed away unexpectedly in Ascension-all Saints on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 p.m., with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to attend please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family to establish a memorial in his name. Please see our website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com