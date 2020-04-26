Andrew "Andy" John Smith

September 20, 1928 – April 23, 2020

Andrew "Andy" John Smith, 91, of Mount Pleasant, died peacefully at home April 23, 2020, surrounded by family.

Andy was born Sept. 20, 1928 in Racine to his parents, Greek immigrants John and Jane Simopulos. Following his 1946 graduation from Washington Park High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the 1st Calvary Division as part of the occupation forces in Japan. After his honorary discharge in 1949 Andy returned to Wisconsin and used the G.I. Bill to study at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he obtained bachelors degrees in business administration (1952) and pharmacy (1954). While a UW student, he met his future wife and fellow UW pharmacy student, Carolyn (nee Ziehm) at the 1953 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. where the Badgers were playing USC. Andy and Carolyn were married March 30, 1954. Following graduation at UW, the couple settled in Racine, where Andy became a partner with his brother Louis Smith at the Canteen Pharmacy on Taylor Avenue. Andy co-owned the Canteen for 33 years and worked another 10 as a pharmacist in Racine before retiring.

Andy truly cherished the relationships he built with the thousands of families he served over the years, often making middle-of-the-night trips to the pharmacy to fulfill an urgent need. He liked to say he was "just a country druggist trying to make a living in the big city," but he was far more than that. Andy was the prototypical self-made American, an extremely hard worker and loyal patriot. He is remembered as a lover of a good story and joke, a dedicated exercise walker (he called it "marching"), an avid investor in and follower of financial markets, a devoted caretaker of his lawn and apple trees, a staunch Badger fan, a friend to all dogs and cats and a fierce supporter of his children. He was unique in many regards, including that he was born and died at home. His children honored his wish to live out his days at the Mount Pleasant home he and Carolyn built in 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Mary Ulrich, Angie Kapellusch, Bessie Petak, and Louis Smith. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carolyn; children Steven Smith of Madison, Mark (Janelle) Smith of Columbia, S.C., Paul (Caroline Krider) Smith of Wauwatosa and Carolyn (Tim Moran) Smith of Zionsville, Ind.; grandchildren Matthew (Lillian) Smith of Columbia, S.C., Shannon Smith of Isle of Palms, S.C. and Brett Moran of Zionsville, Ind.; a sister, Minnie Holz of Racine; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial is planned at Southern Wisconsin Military Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a celebration of life gathering will be planned at a future date to be determined. Donations are suggested to Wisconsin Humane Society Racine County Campus.

