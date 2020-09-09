1/
Angel Luis Cartagena
Angel Luis Cartagena

Angel Luis Cartagena, resident of Racine, WI passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Ascension – All Saints Hospital at the age of 89 years.

Angel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Karen and his children, Rey Cartagena, Edon (Maria) Cartagena, Isabel (Benito) Velasquez, Wanda Cartagena, Lito Cartagena, Olando (Christina) Cartagena, Eduardo (Tricia) Cartagena, Elisa (Mike) Arebalo, Angel Lee Cartagena, Luisa (Ivan) Cartagena. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Angel is further survived by his four loving sisters, Irma Cartagena, Yolanda Cartagena, Florenca Cartagena and Wanda Sens.

Angel will also be forever remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends too numerous to mention all by name.

Angel was greeted in Heaven by his parents Lito and Isabel Cartagena, 3 brothers Eladio, Emerito, Reinaldo and 1 sister Antonia.

A celebration of Angel's life will be held on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Family home located at 1426 M L King Jr Dr. Racine, WI



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Family home
