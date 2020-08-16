Angela M. Wuerker

August 29, 1984 - August 10, 2020

RACINE - With our deepest sorrows we are announcing the unexpected passing of our beloved Angela M. Wuerker on Monday August 10th 2020 at her residence. She was born in Racine August 29, 1984 to John and Sherri Wuerker.

Angela attended William Horlick High School. She was employed for over a decade at Pacific Sands Inc. and most recently at Pioneer products. Angela enjoyed writing poetry but most of her life revolved around being the best mother to Brady. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her son Brady and his father Thomas Barker; her parents, Sherri Wuerker (Nee:Zeitz), John (Linda) Wuerker; sister Amanda Wuerker (Joe); grandparents, Nancy Wuerker, Ronald Schmitz; 5 nephews, 5 aunts, 4 uncles, & 7 cousins, along with extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Shirley Schmitz and Kenneth Wuerker.

A special thanks to Jeffrey and Laurel Barker for all the support over the years.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday August 18, 2020, 5-7 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Brady Retzlaff officiating. Masks are required and groups of 75 and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Angela Wuerker page, select services, and select live stream. Memorials to the family for Brady's education have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com