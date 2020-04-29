Angeline "Angie" Danek

December 24, 1942-April 23, 2020

WAUWATOSA - Doting mother, devoted wife, and loving sister, passed away peacefully on April 23rd. Angie was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Nike (nee Michalopoulos) Theos. She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Jim, daughters Niki and Alisa, son Jim, big brothers Peter Theos, and Dean (Karen) Theos. Brother-in-law Joseph (Roxanne) Danek, sister-in-law Barbara Martinelli, and many nieces and nephews.

Angie was a proud Greek mother to her 3 loving children. She would always make herself available, no matter the time of day or night, to listen and provide guidance from childhood into adulthood. Oftentimes, her advice was prefaced with the phrase, "We Greeks have a saying.." even if the particular saying was not Greek in origin. Regardless of the origin, her children took her advice and found themselves a better person for doing so. She instilled in her children to always be there for their family, to maintain a sense of humor no matter how bleak the situation, and the importance of kindness. She practiced what she preached by answering the late night call, making self deprecating jokes during her illness, and having a friendly conversation with everyone she met. Her children will never forget the lessons they were taught and will be forever grateful for the good fortune of having a great mom.

Angie will be remembered for her compassion, selflessness, nurturing personality, love for animals, and warm smile.

A commemoration service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Animal Humane Society. Krause Funeral Home (414) 464-4640.

