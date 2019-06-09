Angeline "Angie" M. France(Nee: Labelle)

July 13, 1927 - June 5, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Angeline "Angie" M. France, age 91, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Racine, July 13, 1927, daughter of the late Louis and Katherine (Nee: DeCheck) LaBelle.

On August 18, 1951 she was united in marriage to Thomas M. France who preceded her in death, July 24, 2008. Angie was employed by the Racine Unified School District as a Clerical Research Assistant for twenty-one years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. Angie loved being involved and was a member of the Catholic Junior League where she served as vice president, treasurer, and secretary. Angie cherished time spent with her family and will be fondly remembered for all the delectable meals she made.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Debra Schulien, David (Becky) France, Sally Thomas, all of Racine; her grandchildren, Alex (fiance, Perri), Devin, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica and Miranda; her two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Kendall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Cory France; and sister, Madeline Peterson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

