Anita R. Nemath

August 13, 1926 - February 25, 2020

Nemath, Anita R. age 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living. Anita was born in New Munster on August 13, 1926 the daughter of Joseph and Regina (nee. Weber) Lois. On July 26, 1947 she married John Nemath at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. Anita was a cook at St. Thomas and volunteered at many activities including the funeral luncheon program, fish fries, turkey dinner and helped with the Christian Mothers group. Anita enjoyed crotcheting and cooking for her family.

Survived by four children, John, Gary, and Gene Nemath and Lisa (Scott) Gunderson; grandchildren, Brad, Camille, Jason, Angel (Mickey), Monice (Tom), Joshua (Shelbi), Hannah (Adam), and Rebecca (Cameron); fifteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a sister, Marie (Skip) Boulden, and sister-in-law, Diane Nemath.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband John, daughter-in-law Vicki, along with her sisters and brothers, Richard (Marion) Lois, Mercedes (Sylvester) Woyak, Janet (Bob) Uhen, Verena (James) Schaefer, Jerome (Norene) Lois and Kenneth (Joyce) Lois.

Visitation will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, WI 53185 from 4:30-5:45 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 6:00 PM. Burial will take place on Tuesday March 4, 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Cemetery, please meet in the cemetery. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church – Christian Mothers.

Family wishes to Thank the Nurses and Staff of Allay Hospice along with Waterford Senior Living for their care of Anita.

