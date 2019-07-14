Ann Katherine Lue
Jun 3, 1934 – Jul 8, 2019
Ann Katherine Lue, age 85, completed her earthly journey on Monday, July 8, 2019. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:00am at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her complete obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com