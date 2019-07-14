Ann Katherine Lue (1934 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Obituary
Ann Katherine Lue

Jun 3, 1934 – Jul 8, 2019

Ann Katherine Lue, age 85, completed her earthly journey on Monday, July 8, 2019. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 11:00am at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby will be officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 14, 2019
