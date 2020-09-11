Ann Naik

July 14, 1944 - September 6, 2020

Ann Naik (76) passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at her home in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her husband, Suresh, her four children, Jay (Nikki), Rajiv (Sarah), Lisa, Anjali Polan (Keith), and her seven grandchildren, Brianna Lueloff (Zack), Samuel, Daniel, Olivia, Avery, Zachary, and Zadie and her great grandchild, Lennon.

Ann and her devoted husband, Suresh, raised their family in Racine, Wisconsin. She worked as a pre-school teacher for many years at Northside Preschool in Racine. She loved her little students and they loved her back. She was very hardworking and innovative in her teaching, and her dedication to her job was appreciated by parents, co-workers and her community. After she and Suresh retired, they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, a warmer place that was close to her son and grandchildren. She continued to volunteer at her grandchildren's school and really enjoyed it. Her dedication and love to her family and friends was unselfish. She was a strong, self-taught, intellectual who was outspoken about the wrongs in the world - always standing against prejudices, discrimination, and antisemitism. Ann touched countless lives, and she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the children she took under her wing and taught throughout her life.

The family will be having a private burial and a virtual celebration of Ann's life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cops 'N Kids Reading Center at https://www.cops-n-kids.org/donate.html or The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (aahpm) http://aahpm.org/about/donate