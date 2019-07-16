Anna Rae Lashley (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Rae Lashley.
Service Information
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI
53151
(262)-786-8009
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Rae Lashley

5/12/1934 - 7/13/2019

HALES CORNER - (Nee Baker) Formerly of Elkhorn, KY and Racine, WI. Reunited with her beloved husband Norman on July 13, 2019, at age 85. Mother of Rickey (Marilyn) Lashley, Joel (Amanda) Lashley, and Angela (Jeffrey) Wisniewski. Proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded by her parents Angie and Andrew and 12 siblings. Survived by sisters Alene and Gloria, other family members and friends.

Anna loved spending time with her husband Norman and her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking pies, and gardening. She was known for her generous spirit and steadfast faith.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI, on Monday, July 22, at 10AM until time of Service at 11AM. Burial at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

www.krausefuneralhome.com

262-781-8009

KRAUSE FUNERAL HOME

[email protected]

414-464-4640
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.