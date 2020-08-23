1/1
Anna (Nee: Amaya) Tuinstra
November 8, 1960 - August 15, 2020
RACINE - Anna (nee: Amaya) Tuinstra, 59, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday August 15, 2020.
She was in born in Racine on November 8, 1960 the daughter of Pablo and Eva (nee: Cruz) Amaya.
Anna is survived by her children: Amanda, Brandon and Jared Tuinstra and grandchildren: Autumn Hess, Emma Brooks, and Jameson Brooks.
She is further survived by her parents and siblings: Miguel (Pat) Amaya, Blanca (Tom) Webers, Albert Amaya and Robert (Angie) Amaya.
Anna was preceded in death by her brothers: Ricky, O.C., Danny, Pablo II and sister, Rita Bocanegra.
Private services have been held. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Please refer to the funeral home website for further updates.
