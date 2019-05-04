Anne Jaworski

June 10, 1915 - April 30, 2019

RACINE – Anne Jaworski, 103, passed away on April 30, 2019.

Anne was born on June 10, 1915, to the late Mark and Mary Bayuk in Racine. She was united in marriage to Leonard Jaworski in Waukegan, IL, on February 26, 1944. They were married for 51 years until Leonard's passing on July 29, 1995.

Anne was a proud and faithful member of Atonement Lutheran Church, now Living Faith Lutheran Church. She worked as a cook for Racine Unified School District for 13 years. Anne's favorite hobby was sewing. In her younger days, she was in social sewing clubs. Above all, Anne loved spending time with her family.

Left to cherish Anne's memory are her sons: Bill (Nancy) Jaworksi of Burly, WA and Peter Jaworksi of Racine; sister, Helen (Darrel) Mann of CT; special friend, Georgetta Thibeau and her family; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Anne is preceded in death by her sisters: Elsie Krynik and Mary Johnson; brother, Augie Bayuk; brothers-in-law: Norb Jaworksi, Larry Johnson, and Arthur Krynik; and sister-in-law, Alice Bayuk.

A celebration of Anne's life will be held at Living Faith Lutheran Church on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Living Faith Lutheran Church (2915 Wright Ave, Racine, WI 53405) and/or the Salvation Army (4901 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53406). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

