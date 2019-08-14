Anne M. Christensen

August 4, 1929 - August 7, 2019

RACINE- Anne M. (nee: Ewell) Christensen, 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.

She was born in Pleasantville, NJ on August 4, 1929, the daughter of the late William H. and Helen G. (nee: Gleisberg) Ewell. On October 22, 1948, Anne was united in marriage to Phillip L. Christensen in Pleasantville, NJ.

Anne was a member of the Washington Park Golferettes and Bowlerettes for many years. She was especially proud of getting an eagle on the par 4, 3rd hole at Washington Park Golf course. Anne enjoyed being a homemaker, as well as, gardening, working in the yard, and doing puzzles of all kinds. She enjoyed traveling and cherished visiting her relatives in NJ and out west. Anne owned and loved several dogs over the years.

Surviving are her children, Ruth (Bill Murphy) Christensen of Racine, and Paul (Patti) Christensen of Spokane, WA; three grandchildren, Jacob (Adria) Christensen of Vancouver, WA, Joziah (Jenn Kaufman) Christensen of Denver, CO, and Jessica (Robert) Jeffery of Vancouver, WA; and great grandchildren, Blake and Adeline Christensen, Kira and Kenzi Christensen, and Eric and Allison Jeffery. She is further survived by her brother Charles, sister Judy, other relatives and several close friends. She will always be loved and greatly missed. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip on December 23, 2004, her parents and three brothers and four sisters.

In keeping with Anne's wishes she was laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Anne, memorial donations may be made to WI Humane Society (Racine campus).

A special thank you to Robin Way (formerly Brookdale) assisted living and Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie for all the special care they provided.

