Anne T. Stapleton
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne T. Stapleton May 23, 1958 – May 23, 2020 Racine – Anne T. Stapleton, 62, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on her birthday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee to Stuart and Jeannine (nee Parmalee) Stapleton in 1958. Anne was a gifted musician with a beautiful voice. She excelled in sports and also had a special love for animals her entire life. Most importantly, Anne loved her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Anne is survived by her siblings: Paul, Marc (Ellen), Beth (Earl), Todd, Jane Mydlowski-Sadler (George), and Kate Barbieri; lovingly known as Anne T. to her nephew, Chad; nieces: Emily, Krystal (Nick), Celina (Jake), Samantha, Kayla (Walli), and Jeannine; and great nieces: Charlie Rose, Dylan, and Kathryn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Jeannine and one niece, Terran. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date. Please look for a follow up obituary notice. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Special thanks to Dr. Hassan and Dr. Rosenburg and staff of the Cancer Care Team at Ascension Hospital of Racine and also to the staff at Ridgewood Care Center, especially nurse Tim, for all of their kind and compassionate care of Anne during her illness. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Avenue Racine, WI 53405 262-634-3361

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved