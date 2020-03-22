Annette M. Anderson

August 19, 1932 - March 17, 2020

RACINE - Annette M. Anderson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Vista Village Living Center.

She was born in Madison, WI, on August 19, 1932. On October 8, 1955, Annette was united in marriage to Ernest Anderson. She was a teaching assistant at the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1995. Annette was a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church, and was PHQ Bethel 22, Job's Daughters International, and a member of honor of Job's Daughters. In the past, she was a Worthy High Priestess of Faith Shrine in Milwaukee, a Grand Royal Matron of the Grand Court Order of Amaranth of Wisconsin, and a Worthy Matron of the Racine Chapter #45 Order of Eastern Star.

Annette is survived by her husband, Ernest; her children, Ernest (Rachel) Anderson, LuAnn (Steven) Hansen, Katherine (Rev. David) Ewing, Pamela (Michael) Wahlen, and Jennifer Workman; grand-children, Christopher, Amanda and Nicholas Hansen, Matthew, Jeffery and Anna Ewing, Alicia and Benjamin Wahlen, and Sarah, Joseph, Andrew and Mary Workman and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Byron and Lucille Collins, grandmother, Katherine Johnson; great aunt, Dorothy Rudolph; her in-laws, Ernest and Caroline Anderson.

A private funeral service with burial at West Lawn Memorial Park has taken place. A public memorial service will be held at a future date, to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Job's Daughters Memorial Scholarship Fund or to First Presbyterian Church.

