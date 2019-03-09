Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Wasik. View Sign

MT. PLEASANT - Annette Wasik, age 88, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born at home in Kingsford Heights, U.P. Michigan, daughter of Eldige and Teckla (Nee: Heim) Richer. She was united in marriage to Stanley S. Cheske on May 7, 1949 and to Michael Wasik on September 3, 1971. Annette enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, golfing, Kankakee 5-pin bowling, regular 10-pin bowling, playing cards, line-dancing and a little casino time. She particularly enjoyed the fifteen years that she and Mike lived in Las Vegas, Nevada and Kingman, Arizona. It was a revolving door of company and many good times. She is survived by her children: Debby (Gary) Call of Mt. Pleasant, WI; Steve Cheske of Gilmanton, WI; Vicki (Kelley Frank) Miller of Racine, WI; her loving stepchildren: Michael (Judy) Wasik of Racine WI; Sue (Ted) DeMicchi of Somers, WI and Mary (Bruce) DeGuire of Paris,Tennessee. Grandchildren: Christina Paul, Joel and Joshua Jurgens. Step-grandchildren: Michael Wasik and Laura Cunningham, Bill, Angel and Gary Folk. Great-grandchildren: Nataleigh and Colin Call; Paige Kiesler and Bailey Drissel, Emily, Hayley and Madison Jurgens and Michael and Matthew Jurgens, as well as many other great step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is further survived by her brothers James (Pat) Richer and Neil (Debbie) Richer and special friends: Willie and Fran Cheeser of Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Wasik (2004); her sisters: Gertrude Leslie, Maryann Adamski, Patricia Curty and brother, Reed Richer; her grandchildren: Jennifer Drissel, Garrett Call and Jared Paul. The family extends the deepest appreciation to Aurora Hospice for the guidance and genuine compassion they provided in the last days of Annette’s life making it possible for her to remain at home until the end. It was Annette’s wish for cremation to take place and to have private family visitation at home in the days just before her passing. The family wishes that gestures of remembrance be made to Great Lakes Church at 9605 Spring St. Mt. Pleasant 53406 or HALO at 2000 DeKoven Ave. Racine WI 53403, or a humanitarian organization of your choice. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000



4600 County Line Road

Racine, WI 53403

