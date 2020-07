Mr.Twann My Words and My Heart are so heavy right Now. I will never Ever forget the 1st day I met you. Which we literally just talked about it. Remember My Bro it will ALWAYS be 2 against 1. Lol We are still waiting for you to come to the bar in your pjs and your house shoes. Twann was a great guy. Always so funny and always had a smile on his face. He was a hard worker always going to work when they needed him. He worked at Wendys for a long time. He was not just a worker there he was Family. He Loved and is still loving his Girlfriend Nicole. Nicole and Twann were together for 12 years. How time flys by so fast. Twann had many Friends/Family. He enjoyed going to many different events. If it was Basketball or Softball or Football or even Birthday Party's or Just events with Friends/Family. His favorite Football team was Green Bay Packers. My last memories of Twann will always be the fourth of July. He was a great person He will be missed but never forgotten. Until we meet again. Love Ya Bro

Jennifer Meyers

Friend