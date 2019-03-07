Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony DAlie Azarian. View Sign

RACINE - Anthony D’Alie Azarian, age 32, entered into eternal life on Monday, March 4, 2019, as a result of a work-related accident. He was born in Racine, November 4, 1986, son of Sam and Lori (Nee: Gross) Azarian. Anthony was a 2005 graduate of Waterford Union High School, where he was the runner-up in the state wrestling tournament. He owned and operated Azarian Wrecking along with his father and his cousin, Tony. Anthony enjoyed wrestling, hunting, fishing, gymnastics, football, four wheeling, water sports, and collecting antiques. Anthony had awesome dance moves, which he inherited from his Grandpa Gross, and he loved the opportunity to show them off. His sense of adventure and his ‘living life to the fullest’ mentality gave Anthony and all who were blessed to spend time with him, many special memories. He will be fondly remembered as a man who stood his ground and was ready to take on the world. More than anything he adored his children and being with his family. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Sam and Lori; the love of his life and mother of his children, Sheryl Bink; and their children, Ellie Jean (4) and Tigran Mack “T-Mack”(one-week); siblings, Sara (Adrian) McNeal, Steve (Amy) Tajnai, Rachel Azarian, Ali Azarian (fiancé, Franco Schuenke), Sam Blaise Azarian; his grandparents, Dick and Peggy Gross; his godparents, Anthony D’Alie and Greta Knoch; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and best friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam and Louise; and uncles: Tony, Harry, and Steve. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring Street, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a Remembering Service at 7:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, 11:30 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 9:30 am until 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Anthony D. Azarian Family Benefit Fund can be made at the services or any Johnson Bank Location. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



