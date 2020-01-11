Anthony Judicki, Jr.

January 21, 1945 - January 7, 2020

RACINE- Anthony Judicki, Jr., 74 passed away at his residence on January 7, 2020.

Anthony was born in Wisconsin to Anthony and Betty (nee; Gleason) Judicki on January 21, 1945. He worked in factories throughout his working years and doing auto repair. In his free time, he enjoyed doing different arts and crafts projects and building models.

Anthony is survived by his children, Carrie Ann Judicki, Peter (Linda Jean) Judicki, Mike (Michael Colburn) Judicki and Danielle Judicki and long-time friend Eric Zimdars. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Anthony was preceded in death by his sister Mary Jo Timler (nee: Judicki).

A visitation for Anthony will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place.

