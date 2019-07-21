Anthony McGee"Tudy"

RACINE – Anthony "Tudy" McGee, 51, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A memorial celebration of Tudy's life and homegoing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service.

