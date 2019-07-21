Anthony "Tudy" McGee

Guest Book
  • "Tudy when I heard the sad news of your passing away my..."
    - Ruby McGee
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Anthony McGee"Tudy"

RACINE – Anthony "Tudy" McGee, 51, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

A memorial celebration of Tudy's life and homegoing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 21, 2019
