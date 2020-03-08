Anthony Michael Ritt

1988 - 2020

RACINE – Anthony Michael Ritt, 31, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Tony was born in Racine on November 24, 1988 to Harry Ritt and Ursula Hayes. He was a graduate of Horlick High School and received his Associate Degree from Gateway Technical College. He was previously employed as a Security Officer at Ascension All Saints. Tony enjoyed music, fishing, animals, especially his cats, and trying all different kinds of foods. Tony was a caring person, calling and texting his family daily. He will be sadly missed.

Survivors include his fiancé, Tracy Holeton; father and his fiancé, Harry Ritt and Gracie Lozano; grandparents, Linda and Terry Ritt; and Catherine Tice; brothers, Christopher Ritt and Joseph Nelson; his aunt and uncle, Lisa and Greg Wargo; and cousins, Jessica Wargo and fiancé Lee Hathaway, Brayden, Stacy and Liam Hathaway. Tony is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ursula Hayes; and his grandfather Jeffrey Hayes.

Funeral services for Tony will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family for a visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.

