Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
RACINE - Anthony Ray Price, 36, was called Home by his Loving Savior on Friday, November 1, 2019. His Homegoing Service will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13th at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. A.W. Scaife officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 10, 2019
