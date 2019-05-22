Antoinette "Pat" Jacob

November 7, 1929 - May 19, 2019

Antoinette "Pat" Jacob, (nee: Pawlowsky) went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 19th at the age of 89.

Pat was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 7, 1929 to Anthony and Jennie Pawlowsky (nee: Klein). Pat was united in marriage to Leslie Jacob on April 26, 1958 in Milwaukee, and soon afterward moved to Racine. Pat was a loving mother to four children and worked until her retirement from the Wisconsin Natural Gas company in February 1994. Pat was a friendly, outgoing person, with a good sense of humor, who had many interests in her younger days. She loved a challenge and pursued puzzles and computer activities, even as she grew older. She was very appreciative of those who cared for her and helped her through her struggles as she aged.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Jennie Pawlowsky; husband, Leslie Jacob; sister, Christine Caballero and brother-in-law, Rudy Caballero; sister, Johanna Tibbets and brother-in-law, Richard Tibbets, and nephew Mike Caballero.

She is survived and lovingly missed by her children: Kurt (Ann Evenson) Jacob, Paul (Linda) Jacob, Gregg (Laurie) Jacob, Susan (Paul) Bisswurm; grandchildren, David (Elizabeth)Jacob, Naomi (Jonathan) Nowak, Ryan Bisswurm, Daniel Bisswurm, great grandchild, Lincoln Nowak, and soon to be born Eliot Nowak.

She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Anthony (Marian) Pawlowsky of Madison, and other nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

Her family would like to thank the caring services of Parkview Gardens staff and Allay Hospice.

A memorial Mass for Pat will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6400 Spring Street, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Fr. Yamid Blanco. A private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com