1/1
Antoinette M. Hammes
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Antoinette M. Hammes

September 10, 1942 - September 3, 2020

RACINE - Antoinette "Toni" May Hammes, 78, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Ascension All-Saints.

She was born in Appleton on September 10, 1942, the daughter of the late Anthony and Isabelle (nee: Leisch) Metz.

On September 2, 1966 Toni was united in marriage to Calvin J. Hammes in Racine, who preceded her in death on March 21, 1989.

Toni retired as a LPN after many years of service and enjoyed attending a breakfast club with her high school ladies.

She was an avid reader, collector, gardener, and butterfly keeper. Toni also enjoyed bird watching, going to estate sales, and being part of the neighborhood watch.

She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Hammes; son, Mark Hammes; daughter-in-law, Angela (Bergeron) Hammes; granddaughters, Sandy Hammes, Sarah (Jamie) Faulkner, grandson, Alex Hammes, Kayla and Anna Bergeron; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Lindy Metz, in addition to many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Toni was preceded in death by her sister, Linda (Dan) Erickson and brothers, David and James Metz.

Toni's public visitation will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Sturino Funeral Home beginning at 9:30 a.m. with private family service to follow at 11 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park next to her husband in a private ceremony.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved