Anton (Tony) Leonard Zeman

June 9, 1930 - September 1, 2019

NAPLES, FLORIDA - Anton (Tony) Leonard Zeman, 89, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Racine, WI and LaGrange, IL.

Beloved husband of Constance. Father of Tony (Linda) Zeman, Kathy Ritter, Jeffrey Zeman and Ronald (Patricia) Zeman. Step-father of Kerri (George) Gaspari, Robyn Vidas (Christie Ward) and Mark Forsgren. Grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Brother of Joann Hutchings.

Memorial service 11am Saturday, Sept. 21st at Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church, 6020 Rattlesnake Hammock Road in Naples. Tony was a Korean War Air Force veteran, retired Executive V.P., Chief Financial Officer and Member of Board of Directors for Racine Federated Inc. in Racine, WI. Former member of Racine Country Club and The Classics Country Club. Former Treasurer and Director Emeritus of East Naples Civic Assoc., former Treasurer of Lely Island Estates Home Owners Assoc. and former Treasurer and Council Member of Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Shepherd of the Glades Lutheran Church. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.

