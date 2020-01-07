Dr. A.O Mathew

January 18, 1938 - December 30, 2019

Dr. A.O Mathew, age 81, passed on peacefully at his daughter's home surrounded by loved ones on December 30th, 2019.

He was born January 18th, 1938 in Kerala, India. He married the love of his life, Molly, in 1967.

He then finished his residency in pediatrics in Chicago. He moved to Quincy, IL where he practiced caring for generations of children for over 40 years.

He enjoyed traveling, music, photography, tennis and was an avid soccer fan. After retirement he moved to Racine spending the warm months with family and friends. During winter, he and Molly treasured going back to India. He and Molly had several pets including birds, fish, cats, dogs and even chickens.

He is survived by his wife, Molly, sons Joseph and Thomas, daughter Annie and his beloved grandchildren.

A private service will be held in San Fransisco. A memorial is planned for the spring in Racine, Wisconsin. Donations can be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association in honor of A.O. Mathew.