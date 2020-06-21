Ardath June Trebra

August 31, 1927 - June 14, 2020

BRECKSVILLE, OHIO - Ardath June Trebra, 92, formally of Racine, WI, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Jennings Assisted Living in Brecksville, Ohio.

Ardath was born on August 31, 1927, to the late George and Hattie (nee Boyd) Overman in Terre Haute, IN. She was united in marriage to Donald Trebra on May 17, 1952, in Fort Wayne, IN.

Ardath lived in Burlington, IA for 13 years. While there she enjoyed being a full-time homemaker and also worked as a part-time secretary for Messiah Lutheran Church. Then, Ardath moved to Racine with her husband in 1974. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection where she was a part of bible studies, book clubs, the Woman's Circle and served on the Deacon Board and many other committees. She was past president of a Racine PEO Chapter. Ardath was very proud of becoming an artist in her sixties and was an active member in the Racine Art Guild and senior citizens art group. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and line dancing and was an active bridge player in multiple groups.

Above all, Ardath loved her family and friends--she will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Ardath's memory are her children: David (Beth) Trebra of Kansas and Janice (Todd) Romance of Ohio; grandchildren: Lauren Romance, Kyle (Elizabeth) Romance, Matthew Trebra, and Katherine Trebra; along with her special nieces and nephew.

Ardath is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sister, Carol Telschow; and her brother, John Overman.

Ardath will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on a later date.

The family asks that memorials be directed in Ardath's name to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (322 Ohio St, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

