Arija A. Dargevics

September 6, 1922 - August 29, 2019

FON DU LAC - Our beloved mother, Arija Adina (nee: Reiznieks) Dargevics, 96, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation in Fond du Lac.

She was born in Talsi, Latvia on September 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Aleksandrs and Adina (nee: Krisfeldts) Reiznieks. Arija immigrated to the USA following WWII with her husband, mother and father.

Surviving are her sons, Atis (Cheri) Dargevics of Buda, TX, and Martin (Carolyn) Dargevics of Oregon, WI, and her only grandchild and light of her life, Daniel (Nicole) Dargevics of Austin, TX. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Arija was preceded in death by her husband, Viktors Dargevics, sister, Skaidrita, brother Ilmars in Riga, Latvia, and other family in Latvia and Australia.

Funeral services for Arija will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Reception Center, South Chapel, 12875 West Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI, 53005, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place at the chapel from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow immediately after service.

Please direct online condolences to sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479