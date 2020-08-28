1/1
Arlene Aronin
Arlene Aronin

Muskego, formerly of Racine - Arlene Aronin, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Heritage Senior Living, Muskego, WI.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, August 31, 2020, 10-11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
