Arlene Carol Weis(Nee: Olesen)

July 15, 1947 - September 11, 2019

Arlene Carol Weis (nee Olesen), 72, entered the arms of Jesus on September 11, 2019 in Lakeland, FL. She was born in Racine, WI, daughter of Edwin and Catherine (nee Hogg) Olesen on July 15, 1947, moving to Union Grove when she was six weeks old.

She was united in marriage to Richard N Weis, on October 30, 1965 at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Paris, WI. Arlene attended Union Grove Grade School and graduated Union Grove High School class of 1965. She actively participated in many class reunions. She worked for Zirbel's greenhouse and was a bus driver for the Union Grove Schools for many years. Her interests were collecting toy school buses, old postcards, Union Grove advertising memorabilia and selling on eBay. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and wintering in Florida until she and Richard moved to Lakeland full time in 2005. She was an active member at Church at the Mall, Lakeland always greeting people with her infectious smile. She enjoyed helping others and above all being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard Weis (Lakeland), daughter Carole Weis (Lakeland), Cathy (Jim) Vyvyan (Lynden, WA), grandsons James and Nicholas, sisters Marie (Chris) Whyte, Pam (Brad) Neimi, brother David (Cheryl) Olesen, siblings-in-law Joanne (Paul) Ziegler, Nancy (Paul) Kedzie, Pat (Jay) Woodbury, Ed (Karen) Weis, Gene (Trina) Weis, Connie Erdman, Debbie (Randy) Fuchs, Char (Randy) Wacek, and Paul (Deanna) Weis, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church on November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM, with a private interment at the Veterans' Cemetery in Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to ORCA, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance in Memory of Arlene Weis. www.give.orcahope.org.