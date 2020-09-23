1/1
Arlene J. "Ricki" Whitt
1939 - 2020
RACINE – Arlene Joan Whitt (nee: Richter), 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Arlene was born in Racine on June 3, 1939 to the late William and Jess (nee: Long) Richter. She attended Horlick High School, graduating in 1957. From there, she went on to Marvel Beauty School in Milwaukee, graduating in 1958. Arlene enjoyed a long career in numerous positions in the beauty business, from working as a hairdresser and hair designer to the owner of her own shop and salon. She was a member of Parents without Partners, and Young Single Parents.

She will be missed by her daughter, Monica Eisel, of Salem, VA; sons, Richard (Julie) Whitt and Bill Whitt; 4 grandchildren, Joe (Ashley) Whitt, Matt (Allison) Whitt, Erica (Shaun) Racinowski, and Travis (Katie) Whitt; two great grandchildren and a great grandchild on the way; sisters-in-law Ethel, Lorraine, and Mary Messer. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, including her lifelong girlfriends since graduation from Horlick High School.

Arlene is preceded in death by her brother Wayne (La Donna) Richter and her two infant brothers.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 6 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Arlene will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Para Professional LLC, especially Amber for the loving care of Arlene.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
SEP
25
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
