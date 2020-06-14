Arlene R. Blommel

June 5, 1937– June 7, 2020

Racine – Arlene Ruth Blommel, (nee: Willmes), was welcomed into Heaven by a Host of Angels on June 7, 2020 after celebrating her 83rd birthday just two days prior.

Arlene was born in Waukesha on June 5, 1937 to the late Charles and Helen (nee: Esser) Willmes. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1955 and went on to attend University of Wisconsin – Madison & Parkside. In 1955, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Joseph E. Blommel. Sadly, Joe passed away of a sudden heart attack on January 26, 2001.

A strong believer in the power of reading and a great promoter of seeking knowledge and information through research, Arlene was employed by the Racine Public Library from 1965-1971 & UW-Parkside Library from 1971 until she retired in 1999.

Arlene was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be remembered by her family as an accomplished landscape oils painter & graphic artist, national master duplicate bridge champion, pianist and self-taught guitar player, seamstress & upholsterer, collector of antiques and vintage treasures, and an english saddle equestrian as a young woman and so much more.

Surviving are her children, Deborah (Rick) Recupero of Racine; Kim (Charlie Crangle) Blommel of Girdwood, Alaska; and Joseph (Kris) Blommel of Muskego; grandchildren, Michael (Gwynth) Recupero of Seattle, WA; Jennifer (Josh) Fudge of Ft. Collins, CO; 1st Lieutenant Joseph (Jenna) Blommel of Poway, CA; Nicholas Blommel of Janesville; great-grandchildren, Chloe & Vince Recupero, Ryan & Jacob Fudge; sisters, Mary Willmes, Helen (John) Miller and Kathy Ruffalo, all of Racine; brother, Tim (Lynn Crawford) Willmes of Oak Creek; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In accordance with Arlene's wishes, private family services will be held. Arlene will be buried in St. Jerome's Cemetery in Oconomowoc, alongside her husband, Joe "Papa" and mother, Helen "GG" Willmes; grandparents, Fred & Kathern (nee: Quinn) Esser; and great-grandparents, Fred & Mary Louise (nee: Linahan) Esser. In lieu of flowers, please do something nice for someone in Arlene's memory.

