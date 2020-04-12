Arlie C. Church (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlie C. Church.
Service Information
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI
54660
(608)-372-2300
Obituary
Send Flowers

Arlie C. Church

Arlie C. Church, 87 of Warrens, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Private family services will be held, and Arlie will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate the graveside rites.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.