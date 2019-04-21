Arnold Michael Pascal(Mick)

August 15, 1948 - April 4, 2019

Mick passed away at 70 years of age in Jupiter, Florida after a brief illness. Mick was born in Racine, Wisconsin to Arnold and Ann (D'Amour) Pascale on August 15, 1948. He attended school in Racine, WI graduating from Horlick High School. In 1969 he married Barbara Duban in Kenosha.

He later married Christina (Dwyer) Pascal on November 24, 2001 in Milwaukee where Mick pursued a career in commercial real estate. They lived several years in the Milwaukee, New Orleans, LA and 2 years ago moving to Jupiter, FL, their "happy place" with their fur baby, Sammy.

Mick is survived by his wife, Christina and his children, Christopher (Maria), of Evansville, IN, Jason of New Orleans, LA and Julie (Nik)Parson of Santa Barbara, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Paige and Ethan Pascal. He is also survived by a sister Paula Spodick and brother, Pete Pascale. The mother of his children Barbara Gudeman and several nieces and nephews. Also, his 24/7 companion, Sammy.

He was preceded in death by both parents and brothers-in-law Wayne Spodick, and Todd Dwyer.

Private services were held in Jupiter where he was cremated. Memorials may be sent in Mick's name to either Special Olympics or Down Syndrome Association.