Arnold W. Schlegel

1924 - 2019

Arnold W. Schlegel 'Arnie', age 94, of Waukegan, IL was called to his eternal home by his Savior Jesus Christ. He died peacefully in his sleep. His wife of 68 years, Verna nee Kump was by his side.

His paternal grandfather, came to the US from Switzerland to work on the railroad (building) bringing his 10 children. Arnold was born in Racine, WI on November 2, 1924 to Lorenz (1973) and Meta nee Strey (1947). He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church. He graduated from Horlick HS, 1942 in Racine.

Arnie served his country in the US Army- Staff Sergeant, Company K 71st Infantry 44th Division. The troops traveled to Europe on the stripped down Queen Mary. He served from 1943-1946. Received a combat infantry badge, European- African- Middle Eastern service medal with one Bronze Star. His unit had to tramp through swamp land in Germany and their feet and legs froze in their boots- he spent three months in the hospital in England. On the way home from the war and passing the Statue of Liberty, he said "What do I do now? I have to find a wife!" He found Verna at Valparaiso University IN. They married in 1951 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, WI. He later received his MS at University of Wisconsin and taught business education studies and economics. He taught 2 years at Brooklyn, WI and at Lafayette, IN. He served as an educator in Waukegan HS from 1959 – 1992, where he and another teacher created the computer programing curriculum.

Arnie had many interests and talents. He loved European travel; he volunteered to play the West Campus organ for the travelogue pictures at beginning and 20 min intermissions for 25 years. Arnie was strong in his faith and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. He served as Sunday School Teacher, Stewardship Chairman, Treasurer and Choir Member (58yrs).

Arnie didn't watch much TV- he wanted to do as much as possible. Always willing to help others, he rebuild an old church organ, grew flowers from seeds, made a rock garden and pond for the yard. He collected replicas of ships, music boxes, and steins. He loved music and could play many instruments in his early years. He would entertain with German folk songs and puns. Arnie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Verna; two daughters, Kimberly and Laurie; three grandsons, Richard, William (Kelly), Gregory (Brandy); one step great-grandson, Johnaton and one on the way; sister-in-law, Carrie Viola (Bill). Arnie is preceded in death by his parents, and his sons-in-law, Richard Neil and Lawrence Tessmer.

Visitation will be from 9-11am, with services at 11am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 620 Grove Ave, Waukegan, IL on Monday, June 3. Interment will follow at North Shore Garden of Memories in North Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Memorial being built for the US Army.

For information please call 847-244-1155, Gurnee Salata Funeral Home.