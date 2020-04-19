Arthur Bruce Rode

1943 - 2020

LEESBURG, FLORIDA- Art Rode, 76, entered eternal life on April 7, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on December 7, 1943 to the late Alfred and Vesta (Simpson) Rode. Art spent his childhood growing up on a farm in Hartford, WI until losing his father to a farming accident. Art graduated from Hartford High School, where he was involved in sports. The family later moved to Milwaukee, WI. In 1967, after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a degree in civil engineering, Art began working for Wisconsin Natural Gas Co./WE Energies in Racine, WI. He retired in 2001. Art was united in marriage to Diane (Stanton) Rode on July 2, 1983 in Racine. Art enjoyed living in Florida since 2005, where he was active in several clubs and groups in the Royal Highlands community, played lots of golf, and enjoyed watching sports. In his younger years, Art was quite the athlete and participated in everything from basketball to bowling, and was especially talented at softball.

Art was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Rode on October 27, 2012. He is survived by his children Bob (Kara) Rode, Ryan Rode, Denise (Brian) Keller, and Daniel (Wendy) Stanton. Art has nine grandchildren: Will and Ava Rode, Matthew and Kaitlyn Rode, Michaela, Erin, Wendy, Stacy Keller, and Sharra (Gabe) Molina along with three great-grandchildren, Talon, Khloe, and Cole Molina. He is also survived by his sister Gini (Jim) Waltz, and brothers-in-law Dave (Bonnie) Stanton and John (Renee) Stanton, and numerous nieces and nephews. Art had several good friends, including lifelong friends Bob and Mary Pfeiffer, Ron and Debbie Scott, Carl and Nancy Petersen, Frank and Nancy Hanley, Joe and Virginia Stout, Jim and Ann Madras, and numerous other friends and golfing buddies, and of course his beloved kitties, Boo and Ti.

Art was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Clermont, Florida. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Art will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI. Please direct all memorials to: Cat Protection Society 2700 Getford Rd Eustis, FL 32726. We would like to extend our thanks and gratitude for the assistance and support we have received from Art's neighbor and good friend, Frank Hanley, and the Royal Highlands community. Art was a very generous person with a funny, loving, sarcastic sense of humor. His heart was big, and he will be sorely missed.