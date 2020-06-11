Arthur Reid Jr.
1938 - 2020
Arthur Reid, Jr.

May 16, 1938 - May 27, 2020

RIVER HILLS - Arthur Reid, Jr., business man, founder and president of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home and a longtime benefactor of student education in Milwaukee, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was 82 years old.

Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 10 AM - 5 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue and on Friday, June 12th from 9 AM -5 PM, Family Hour 5 PM- 7 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, Instate form 9 AM - 11 AM on Saturday, June 13th at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C. , 5384 N 60th Street, Milwaukee, WI . Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home.

Reid's New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
JUN
13
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Hazel Kline-Dixon
Classmate
June 10, 2020
To the family of Mr. Arthur J. Reid, Jr. May the Lord continue to bless and keep you as you mourn the loss of your dear husband, loving father, faithful brother and man of God.
Carnella Hardin
June 10, 2020
To the family of Mr. Arthur Reid Jr. So sorry for your loss my prayers and condolences are with you in your time of sorrow. May God continue to bless you and give you strength and comfort in the days to come. RIP Mr. Reid
Love the Booker Family ❤
Linda Booker
Friend
June 10, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Reid Family on your loss. Mr. Reid was a dear friend of our Dad and handled his arrangements when he passed with such comfort, grace and understanding. We are forever grateful to him. May God bless him and keep your family surrounded in love. Know that you have many keeping you lifted in prayer.
Smyth Family
Friend
June 10, 2020
With deepest Sympathy to the Reid Family on the loss of Mr Reid . Please know that I was thinking about you and caring. Mr Reid helped me so much when my Daughter and Husband pass. I will never forget Mr Reid. May God bless his soul. Tina
Tina Meadows
Friend
June 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wilson Family
Friend
June 10, 2020
To family we thank God for a great man who service so many of our love ones we all will miss Mr Reids youre all in my prayers God Bless You
Margaret Burrell
June 9, 2020
My condolences and Prayers to the Reid Family... I met Mr. Reid many years go when he was looking for an Architect to remodel the current funeral home into its current configuration. I assembled a team for him that got the job done. I was always blessed to see him on many occasions and share activities with him in the community. I will miss that smile and continual optimism he presented to everyone he met. God Bless you all during this time of mourning as you celebrate his life and times....
Tyrone Dumas
Friend
June 9, 2020
Great guy rip
Cynthia Green
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences the Reid family. May the lord provide you comfort, and give you peace knowing he is in control.
Alayna Harris
Acquaintance
June 9, 2020
Rip in peace cynthia green and family
Cynthia Green
Friend
June 8, 2020
Praying for healing for your family
He might be gone from this Earth but will never be forgotten
Aletha Kimmons Slaughter
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the Reid family during this difficult time,
Claydia Gill-Miller
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
My love and condolences go to Mrs Reid and the family. I've known Mr Reid for almost 20 years and he was , at first, very intimidating but once I got to know him I liked him and respected him totally. Mr Reid played my mother to rest and at such a stressful time he was very kind and caring. He will forever hold a special place in my heart and I'm saddened to have to say goodbye.
Camille Zollicoffer
Friend
June 7, 2020
Sending Prayers to the Family.
Kaye Jackson
Friend
June 7, 2020
Within a persons short life span, it is hard to become a legion, a trail blazer, and/or a leader, but MR. A. REID JR was all that and a pound of $35.00 chocolate!!! Every time I think of him I will sincerely miss him and I hope to the apex of my heart that he is resting in peace and comfort. Ms. Jimmietta L. Jackson
Gemmie Jackson
June 7, 2020
Louie Turner IIZi
Acquaintance
June 6, 2020
Rest well Mr. Reid. I will never forget how much you helped my family when my brother passed away. We were heart broken and confused and you didn't take advantage of our sympathy. You allowed us to vent, and even helped my family save money... I then had the opportunity to run into you again at the interview sessions for the scholarship students and you made me feel welcomed as we sat and talked. Your spirit was pure and for that I am blessed to have gotten the chance to know you.
Treneshia Gilbert
June 6, 2020
Deepest Sympathy to the Reid Family.
Linda Crowell
Friend
June 6, 2020
Peace, Prayers, and Blessings we extend a heartfelt expression of our deepest sympathy, love and condolence to the family. Mr. Reid has been a great attribute to the community of Milwaukee serving it well as a true soldier of God helping and meeting the needs of others. .Purpose driven to give his all and serve the Lord with gladness. So we as we honor Me. Reid's work, and celebrate his life with you, we continual to keep you in our thoughts and prayers during this time of transition. God bless you weeping only endure for a night but joy will surely come in the morning.
Rev. C. Boulton
Friend
June 5, 2020
A GREAT MAN, gone too soon, a GIANT beyond measure who touched the world with his sincere kindness, caring nature, generosity and his Smile! We will never forget you. Wear your crown well thy Good and Faithful Servant.. Sending Prayers and Love in Honor of Jack's Deluxe Cleaners, Milwaukee (Jack & Isabell Wilcher) (Grady and Rotine Thomas and Regenia Thomas-Love
Regenia Thomas
Friend
June 5, 2020
A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. Maya Angelou
Our thoughts and prayers are with you! The Kemp Family
Yvonne Kemp
Friend
June 5, 2020
Praying for the family
rose smith
Friend
June 5, 2020
Rip
Cynthia Green
Friend
June 5, 2020
Rip in peace Mr Reid I will never forget how you help me my boyfriends passing and funeral arrangements
Cynthia Green
Friend
June 5, 2020
YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED
CARMON PHILLIPS
Friend
June 5, 2020
PRAYERS FROM THE PHILLIPS FAMILY IN RACINE WISCONSIN YOU WILL BE TRULY MISSED ♥
CARMON PHILLIPS
June 5, 2020
Mr. Reid, we will never forget your generosity, your beautiful smile, and the love you had for your craft. Thank you for all that you did for our family and friends - the beautiful work and care you placed into each of our love ones. You were so appreciated and you will be truly missed. Mrs. Reid and family our heartfelt, deepest sympathy, and prayers are with you ALL!
❤ Rodney & Bettie Wesley
and Wesley Insurance Agency
Rodney & Bettie Wesley
Friend
June 5, 2020
Thanks so much for taking of our love ones from the McGee and Walker family.We will keep each of you in our payers
Cheri Mcgee
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Your establishment was very kind to my family(Larry Miller ) in December of 2014. Sorry for you guys loss. Rest my King Well Done Sir Well Done.
Kizzie Walcott
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Truly beautiful genuine person, very blessed man and he cared and love people, i woll miss you.
Deborah Jones
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
Have our deepest sympathy
Barbara Johnson
June 5, 2020
Praying for the family. A beautiful person. RIP Mr. Reid
Levernon Muhammad
Friend
June 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clarence Franklin
June 4, 2020
To my family we must hold to God unchanging hand. The family of the late ROBERT Brown of Denmark Tn.coming to Milwaukee will not be the same.
gertie brown
Family
June 4, 2020
Nice God favored blessed man
Anita Buck
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
You will be missed. But we know to be absent from the body is to be present with the lord.
Sorrowfully submitted from the Staff of
Www.madonnafuneralhome.com.
Passaic NJ
gary SMITH
June 4, 2020
To Family Of Mr.Arthur Reid My Prayers And Sympathy For Strength In Jesus Name. AMEN
Min.Shirley Tribble
Friend
