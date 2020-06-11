Arthur Reid, Jr.

May 16, 1938 - May 27, 2020

RIVER HILLS - Arthur Reid, Jr., business man, founder and president of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home and a longtime benefactor of student education in Milwaukee, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was 82 years old.

Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, June 11th from 10 AM - 5 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue and on Friday, June 12th from 9 AM -5 PM, Family Hour 5 PM- 7 PM in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue, Milwaukee, WI.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM, Instate form 9 AM - 11 AM on Saturday, June 13th at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C. , 5384 N 60th Street, Milwaukee, WI . Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home.

